TransComply, manager of the Uniform Food Safety Transportation Protocol (UFSTP) program, and Iron Apple are joining forces to help provide compliance training and solutions that help motor carriers and freight brokers comply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Food (STF) rule and promote that compliance to the shipping community.

Many shippers and brokers are insisting that all carriers regardless of size provide evidence that they comply with minimum standards, the companies said.

FDA's STF rule is one of several major regulations stemming from the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Carriers with more than $27.5 million in annual revenue were required to comply as of April 6, and all other carriers with more than $500,000 in revenue must comply by April 6, 2018.

Under the agreement, TransComply and Iron Apple will consult on the development of complementary services to carriers and brokers that transport perishable food regulated by FSMA.

In addition, the UFSTP program will inform program applicants and prospects regarding Iron Apple's solutions to help carriers comply with the various requirements of the FDA rule related to training; record keeping; equipment and operational management; trailer cleanliness; and temperature control. Iron Apple also offers a third-party verification and audit solution for carriers.

Likewise, Iron Apple will inform and promote the benefits of participating in the UFSTP program, a privately managed registry of carriers that have committed contractually to comply with the applicable requirements of the FDA rule.

The UFSTP program's primary goal is to ensure that compliant carriers of all sizes are recognized by shippers and brokers for embracing best practices in the safe handling of perishable food. Currently, more than 350 carriers have completed all UFSTP requirements, TransComply said.