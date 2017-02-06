The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) continues to update and maintain a listing of state and local idling regulations. The listing is provided in two forms, an online compendium which provides detailed information and links to each of the 60 state and local regulations which have been identified; and a cab card which provides a consolidated listing of the state and local limits. The cab card is designed to be downloaded and carried in the glove box of a truck.

The latest update includes two newly enacted regulations.

1. San Antonio joins the growing number of Texas cities and counties that have implemented a 5-min. idling limit. Exemptions include Hours-of-Service compliance beyond two miles of facilities with available external heat or air connections and trucks with Certified Clean Idle engines. The new limit went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017 with fines up to $500.

2. Ann Arbor, MI will implement a new 5-min. limit beginning on July 1, 2017. Exemptions will be provided for rest or sleep breaks beyond 25 miles of available truck stop electrification or shore power or when temperatures are less than 32° F or greater than 85° F and a temperature-controlled area is not accessible. Violations may result in a minimum fine of $500.

ATRI said it continues to monitor the development of idling regulations across the country and provides the compendium and cab card as a free service to help trucking companies and truck drivers comply with the myriad of state and local idling regulations.