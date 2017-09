September 2017 Issue

Many trucking techniques are kept under wraps because of the solitary nature of the business—a trucker is provided with a truck, a set of keys, a product or item to haul, a place to load, and a location where he needs to deliver the load. All of this creates an atmosphere where sharing knowledge with others is limited. So, here’s a list of 10 ways that can help make the job simpler and more financially beneficial to the trucker, the shipper, the receiver, and the trucking company owner.... More