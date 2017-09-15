September 2017 Issue

The September issue of American Trucker features Tamera Sturgis, who with husband Todd starred on TV’s Shipping Wars for several seasons. The photogenic Sturgis has over 1.5 million long-haul driving miles and created a blog to educate women that driving can be a great career for them. In the Business of Trucking 10 key strategies for truck drivers and companies to succeed are examined. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.