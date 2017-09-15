September 2017 Issue

American Trucker

The September issue of American Trucker features Tamera Sturgis, who with husband Todd starred on TV’s Shipping Wars for several seasons. The photogenic Sturgis has over 1.5 million long-haul driving miles and created a blog to educate women that driving can be a great career for them. In the Business of Trucking 10 key strategies for truck drivers and companies to succeed are examined. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

Feature Story

  • Sep 15, 2017
    Queen of the Road

    The Tamera Sturgis story, wherein a smoking-hot millennial decides that the up-and-down life of a long-haul trucker is the one for her, really belongs on TV as a reality show. Oh wait... it is. Or was anyway, and may soon be again, with the dynamic Miss S. and her thousand-watt smile in the starring role....More
  • Sep 15, 2017
    Move over breathalyzer; here comes the Textalyzer

    Although it is not yet ready for everyday use, lawmakers in several states are writing or considering legislation to allow law enforcement officers patrolling the highways to connect a device known as a “text­alyzer” to a mobile phone to instantly learn if the driver was texting prior to a crash....More

Business of Trucking

  • Sep 15, 2017
    10 Techniques required to be successful in trucking

    Many trucking techniques are kept under wraps because of the solitary nature of the business—a trucker is provided with a truck, a set of keys, a product or item to haul, a place to load, and a location where he needs to deliver the load. All of this creates an atmosphere where sharing knowledge with others is limited. So, here’s a list of 10 ways that can help make the job simpler and more financially beneficial to the trucker, the shipper, the receiver, and the trucking company owner....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Sep 15, 2017
    Spotlight on an American Trucker: September 2017

    “I’ve been in the trucking business since 1994. When I applied to Mayflower Transit, I was only 24 years old. I haul a combination of electronics, trade show equipment, appliances, and office equipment. I enjoy taking pictures on and off the road. It’s not about the type of haul that I carry; it’s about the places, the cities, the famous landmarks that I get to visit. Just simply enjoying the view!”...More
