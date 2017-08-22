August 2017 Issue

American Trucker

The August issue of American Trucker features ‘Tribute Trucks’ driven by American military veterans. The beautifully detailed trucks travel around the U.S., often for special services such as delivering wreaths to military graveyards. In the Business of Trucking the matter of whether wholesale or retail loads work best for small businesses is examined, while our main feature focuses on the pros and cons of in-cab cameras. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

Feature Story

  • Aug 22, 2017
    Article

    Ride of Pride

    Over a decade and a half ago, Freightliner shift manager and Vietnam War veteran Ed Keeter proposed a special project as a way to honor current and prior members of the U.S. military: custom-build a unique highway tractor every year decorated with one-of-a-kind graphics highlighting the history and heroism of America’s fighting forces....More
  • Aug 22, 2017
    Article

    Recording Reality

    A pregnant woman was driving along a crowded Interstate 70 in the middle of a Missouri snowstorm when her car was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The woman told police that she stopped because the other trucks and cars on the highway hit their brakes. An eyewitness backed up her account, which typically would yield a large insurance payout and could have cost the truck driver his job. But it didn’t, thanks to video cameras that recorded what was happening inside and outside the truck....More

Business of Trucking

  • Aug 22, 2017
    Article

    Wholesale vs. Retail

    Has the time come for your micro- or small motor carrier to haul retail freight instead of wholesale freight? What’s the difference? ‘Wholesale freight’ is comprised of brokered loads wherein the company that selects the shipper’s freight also finds the carrier to haul said freight, with the freight broker receiving a percentage of the line haul and possibly other fees for services or fuel surcharges. The shipper pays the freight broker, who in turn pays the trucking company that hauled the freight....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Aug 22, 2017
    Article

    Spotlight on an American Trucker: August 2017

    I’ve been in and out of trucking for more than 30 years; full time since 1995. I have been with Hunt Transportation for the past 12. I became an owner-op by purchasing a 2006 International 9400 Eagle. The truck had six miles on it brand new. I am a U.S. Marine veteran and display it proudly. I joined the Marines in 1979 and completed active duty with an honorable discharge in1983. I saw combat action in Lebanon from1982 to 1983.  ...More
August 2017 Issue
