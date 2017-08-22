August 2017 Issue

The August issue of American Trucker features ‘Tribute Trucks’ driven by American military veterans. The beautifully detailed trucks travel around the U.S., often for special services such as delivering wreaths to military graveyards. In the Business of Trucking the matter of whether wholesale or retail loads work best for small businesses is examined, while our main feature focuses on the pros and cons of in-cab cameras. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.