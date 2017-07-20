July 2017 Issue

American Trucker

The July issue of American Trucker offers up a story about the unique re-creation of the “Optimus Prime” Western Star tractor seen in the Transformers: Age of Extinction movie by Joe Fiduccia, who used nothing but photos and video found on the internet to build this replica. In the Business of Trucking we delve into the age-old issue of being “penny-wise yet pound-foolish” in truck operations, while our main feature focuses on safety technology, and whether they can deliver value for independents and small fleet operators. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

    Ultimate Build-out!

    A lot of folks would be called crazy if they said they were going to set out, all on their own, to build a replica of the Optimus Prime truck seen in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction. That’s because the truck in the movie, a Western Star 5700 tractor, to be exact, is shaped with details not publicly available. But that didn’t stop Joe Fiduccia. A longtime fan of the Optimus Prime character, Fiduccia spent nearly a year poring over photos and video of this one-of-a-kind truck to wrinkle out its cab dimensions, wheelbase size, etc....More
    Safety Tech: Analyzing the Value

    Fred Andersky will tell you that when one looks back over much of the century-long history of the trucking industry, safety technology largely served a completely mechanical role on commercial vehicles—especially when it came to brakes. That all began to change nearly 30 years ago, however, when electronics began being incorporated in braking systems, a development that, in his words, meant “adding a brain” to the brakes....More

    Think Outside the Truck

    As a business owner, you must always be aware of every cost in your trucking operation. But cutting costs and expenses too deeply is something you need to consider when it comes to the success of your trucking operation....More

    Spotlight on an American Trucker - July 2017

    Running Hard Trucking first started doing business in 2008. The  focus of the company is to bring individualized, consistent service and a high level of professionalism to each of its customers.   Q: Make and model(s) of trucks and/or trailers you use in your business.   A: We have a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia and we just bought a 2008 Utility trailer with a newer Thermo King unit....More
