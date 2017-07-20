July 2017 Issue

The July issue of American Trucker offers up a story about the unique re-creation of the “Optimus Prime” Western Star tractor seen in the Transformers: Age of Extinction movie by Joe Fiduccia, who used nothing but photos and video found on the internet to build this replica. In the Business of Trucking we delve into the age-old issue of being “penny-wise yet pound-foolish” in truck operations, while our main feature focuses on safety technology, and whether they can deliver value for independents and small fleet operators. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.