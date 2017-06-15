American Trucker
June 2017 Issue

The June issue of American Trucker features multiple pages of Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs truck competition in Tulsa last month, in which owner-operators vied for cash and prizes in excess of $25,000. In the Business of Trucking we delve into how to make the right truck insurance decisions, while the main feature focuses on AMTs, and whether their fuel savings are worth trading in manual gearboxes. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

Feature Story

  • Jun 15, 2017
    Article

    AMTs... Yes or no?

    John Kingsley knows a thing or two when it comes to driving trucks for a living. A former owner-operator turned company driver with 22 years of over-the-road experience under his belt, Kingsley followed a path into the industry familiar to many big rig operators — starting right out of the U.S. Army — with his career split between flatbed and dry van operations....More

Business of Trucking

  • Jun 15, 2017
    Article

    Protecting Your Investment

    Whether you are a trucking start-up or a seasoned small carrier, insurance is both a necessity and a nuisance with which to be reckoned. As a licensed transportation insurance agent, I’ve found more times than not a carrier’s owner isn’t as prepared as he/she needs to be with the necessary information required for the lowest insurance quote....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Jun 15, 2017
    Article

    Spotlight on an American Trucker: June 2017

    McKinley Huey, top left  with sons Daniel, center, and Amos, returned to his home in Kenton, TN, and started Huey Farms at the end of World War II. He had farmed with his father prior to the war, and then in 1976 sons Amos and Daniel joined their father growing corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. Today, the Hueys farm over 6,000 acres around Kenton, the same area they’ve farmed for nearly a hundred years. McKinley passed away this May at age 101....More
