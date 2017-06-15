June 2017 Issue

The June issue of American Trucker features multiple pages of Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs truck competition in Tulsa last month, in which owner-operators vied for cash and prizes in excess of $25,000. In the Business of Trucking we delve into how to make the right truck insurance decisions, while the main feature focuses on AMTs, and whether their fuel savings are worth trading in manual gearboxes. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.