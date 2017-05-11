May 2017 Issue

The May issue of American Trucker showcases the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), which drew 70,000 attendees and over 1,000 exhibitors to Louisville this past March. In the Business of Trucking we offer seven tips to protect small fleets financially during uncertain economic times. Our feature in the equipment section is all about what’s new with in-cab options to help drivers work and live as efficiently and comfortably as possible. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.