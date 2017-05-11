May 2017 Issue

American Trucker
The May issue of American Trucker showcases the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), which drew 70,000 attendees and over 1,000 exhibitors to Louisville this past March. In the Business of Trucking we offer seven tips to protect small fleets financially during uncertain economic times. Our feature in the equipment section is all about what’s new with in-cab options to help drivers work and live as efficiently and comfortably as possible. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

Feature Story

    In-Cab Options

    WITH APOLOGIES TO mick jagger, you can always get what you want, driver—and what you need, too. From small details to big spaces, when it comes to in-cab specs and amenities, owner-operators may differ on what’s really important, but the “why” is universal: They just want to be able to work—and live—as efficiently and comfortably as possible. The good news: Truck makers are taking driver requests, and they’re taking them very seriously....More

Business of Trucking

    Driving forces

    If there’s one truth to running a small- and micro-trucking business, it’s that there is, and will be, uncertainty. Meaning that with all the best-laid plans, there will be hiccups and events that require a re-evaluation of those arrangements. These can involve weather, mechanical breakdowns, canceled loads, lost customers, new customers, or economic downturns and upswings....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

    Spotlight on an American Trucker: May 2017

    Jim’s Equipment Transport & Services is a Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise started by Jim Roberts in June 2013. The business focus is local and long distance transporting: hotshot cargo, RV trailers, boats, small equipment, trailer towaways, along with automobiles. The company specializes in transporting high-end collector cars and motorcycles along with commercial vans. The equipment includes two Ford 350 pickup trucks, along with a 35-ft. two-car wedge gooseneck trailer, an Interstate Motorcycle trailer and an 8-ft. enclosed Cargo Trailer....More
