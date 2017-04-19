April 2017 Issue

The April issue of American Trucker taps into the latest trucker technology: What’s hot, what’s fun, what makes money. In the Business of Trucking this month (tax time, so if you were caught by surprise—keep reading) we offer some tips about what do if you happen to get sideways with the IRS. And for the equipment section, we provide an on-the-scene report as International debuts the A26 engine, along with the latest equipment updates from truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.