April 2017 Issue

Working for someone else and making their dreams come true was not what Prentice Woods envisioned for his life, and it’s taken longer than he’d hoped to take the step to being an owner-operator. A person can let fear keep him from moving forward, or he can “use that same fear as fuel,” he says. He drives a 2007 Freightliner Columbia and pulls a 2015 Great Dane Air Ride 53-ft. dry van. Even with just his single truck and trailer, he thinks of his business as a trucking company—a starting point, “but it will not be where I end.”... More