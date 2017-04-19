American Trucker
April 2017 Issue

The April issue of American Trucker taps into the latest trucker technology: What’s hot, what’s fun, what makes money. In the Business of Trucking this month (tax time, so if you were caught by surprise—keep reading) we offer some tips about what do if you happen to get sideways with the IRS.  And for the equipment section, we provide an on-the-scene report as International debuts the A26 engine, along with the latest equipment updates from truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

Feature Story

  • Apr 19, 2017
    Article

    High-Tech Tools

    Tom Kyrk’s career as a truck driver predates the introduction of the Apple iPhone in 2007, but not by much. Still, he’s been around long enough to witness the revolution in consumer electronics and connectivity that is now reshaping the way truckers work and play....More

Business of Trucking

  • Apr 19, 2017
    Article

    Tackling tax issues

    It’s tax time, but if you’re just now gathering receipts from the cardboard box under your bunk, then a quick rundown of filing tips probably won’t help a lot, at least not this year. But you might want to pay attention to a tax expert who specializes in helping truckers who’ve gotten sideways with the Internal Revenue Service. And you’ll want to pay attention, too, if you’ve always filed on time and never had a problem—until, surprise, the government says you do....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Apr 19, 2017
    Article

    Spotlight on an American Trucker- April 2017

    Working for someone else and making their dreams come true was not what Prentice Woods envisioned for his life, and it’s taken longer than he’d hoped to take the step to being an owner-operator.  A person can let fear keep him from moving forward, or he can “use that same fear as fuel,” he says. He drives a 2007 Freightliner Columbia and pulls a 2015 Great Dane Air Ride 53-ft. dry van. Even with just his single truck and trailer, he thinks of his business as a trucking company—a starting point, “but it will not be where I end.”...More
