American Trucker
Home > American Trucker > Magazine Issues > March 2017 Issue

March 2017 Issue

The March issue of American Trucker puts together a list business tips to help get owner-ops up and running green, as in piling up those Benjamins. In the Business of Trucking this month, Tim Brady explains why trying to compete on price alone doesn’t pay in the long run, and why small truckers must understand their rates.  And for the equipment section, we feature Freightliner’s production ramp-up for the New Cascadia, along with the monthly equipment updates from truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

Feature Story

Business of Trucking

  • Mar 17, 2017
    Article

    Volume pricing and the micro carrier

    Trucking hauling rates are volatile and ever-changing—and based on multiple influences. Some of these influences are controllable and others are not, with the majority fitting into the noncontrollable category. There are fuel prices, costs of doing business, driver pay, etc. Then there are broad market forces, competition for loads, other specific market forces such as availability of loads to the number of available trucks to haul them, and weather. All of these will impact the hauling fee you must calculate to remain profitable....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Mar 17, 2017
    Article

    Spotlight on an American Trucker - March 2017

    Chris Robertson has been around trucking his entire life, having spent many summers of his childhood riding shotgun with his dad. He’s been driving for 25 years and has been leased to X-Treme Trucking for the last three years.  He drives a 2017 International LoneStar with an ISX 475 Cummins and pulls drop-and-hook flatbed, drop-deck and Conestoga trailer freight, both full truckload and LTL, including over-dimensional and general freight. Robertson often handles multi-load jobs when a customer has hundreds of loads moving in the same direction.    ...More
American Trucker Past Issues
March 2017 Issue
view all issues
Trucker.com
American Trucker Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×