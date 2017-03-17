March 2017 Issue

The March issue of American Trucker puts together a list business tips to help get owner-ops up and running green, as in piling up those Benjamins. In the Business of Trucking this month, Tim Brady explains why trying to compete on price alone doesn’t pay in the long run, and why small truckers must understand their rates. And for the equipment section, we feature Freightliner’s production ramp-up for the New Cascadia, along with the monthly equipment updates from truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.