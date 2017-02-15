February 2017 Issue

The February issue of American Trucker puts together a list maintenance tips to help keep owner-ops up and running. In the Business of Trucking this month, Tim Brady explains that, when it comes to shutting the doors on your operation, planning is critical to a smooth exit. And for the equipment section, we discuss the demise of the biggest of the big-block engines, along with sharing the monthly equipment updates from truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.