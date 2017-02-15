February 2017 Issue

American Trucker
The February issue of American Trucker puts together a list maintenance tips to help keep owner-ops up and running. In the Business of Trucking this month, Tim Brady explains that, when it comes to shutting the doors on your operation, planning is critical to a smooth exit.  And for the equipment section, we discuss the demise of the biggest of the big-block engines, along with sharing the monthly equipment updates from truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

 

Feature Story

  • Feb 15, 2017
    Article

    Pro tips: Truck Maintenance for the Owner-Op

    Not so long ago, a trucker’s ability to handle a wrench was almost as important as his or her skill with an 18-speed transmission. And for many owner-operators, even today, the ability to maintain older equipment is the difference between making a living as an independent or filling out driver applications for a fleet job....More

Business of Trucking

  • Feb 15, 2017
    Article

    Shutting the doors

    Here’s a topic most business people don’t think about: How do I go about getting out of the business I own if circumstances are such that it becomes necessary? The reasons can be as varied as the people who own trucking companies. Walking away is never a good option, and running away is guaranteed to have a bunch of folks willing to chase you down. Planning is everything in a small business, and the same holds true if it becomes necessary to close the business....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Feb 15, 2017
    Article
    American Trucker

    Spotlight on an American Trucker: Bob McKinley, owner-operator, leased to Climatic Carriers LLC

    Owner-operator Bob McKinley’s first job was working for his grandfather, driving a GMC box truck for the HVAC wholesale distributor in Southern Michigan. After 10 years in the HVAC business (including a short stint repairing AC units in Iraq working for Halliburton), McKinley went to trucking school. He hired on with Swift’s flatbed division and spent two years there before moving to a small, local company in his hometown of Coldwater, MI. There he learned how to handle tankers, end dumps and even some hopper bottoms....More
February 2017 Issue
