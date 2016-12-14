December 2016 Issue

The December issue of American Trucker features our Reader’s Rig of the Year, “The Beast,” a very serious Western Star 4900SB. Our timely feature story introduces truckers to the new heavy-duty oils that just came on the market this month. And in the Business of Trucking, Tim Brady walks any small business trucking company owner through what they need to consider before taking on a partner. For the equipment section, we take a spin in the CatalIST, Navistar’s SuperTruck, along with sharing the monthly equipment updates from the big truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.