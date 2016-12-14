American Trucker
December 2016 Issue

The December issue of American Trucker features our Reader’s Rig of the Year, “The Beast,” a very serious Western Star 4900SB. Our timely feature story introduces truckers to the new heavy-duty oils that just came on the market this month. And in the Business of Trucking, Tim Brady walks any small business trucking company owner through what they need to consider before taking on a partner.  For the equipment section, we take a spin in the CatalIST, Navistar’s SuperTruck, along with sharing the monthly equipment updates from the big truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

 

Feature Story

  • Dec 14, 2016
    Article

    New oils, New options

    As of dec. 1, two new engine oil blends in development for over five  years are officially available on the trucking market. CK-4 and FA-4 are the offspring of the Proposed Category 11, or PC-11, engine oil classification, which gained final approval from the American Petroleum Institute (API) in January....More
  • Dec 16, 2016
    Article

    Meet 'The Beast'

    When you haul some serious military equipment like Howitzer artillery pieces and Bradley armored vehicles, you need a serious truck. So Eric and Sondra West, owner-operators leased on to Mercer Transportation, spec’d their 2015 Western Star 4900SB just the way they wanted: a 600-hp. Cummins ISX15, a raised heavy-duty radiator configuration, two transmissions, a 46,000-lb. rear axle, and a 15,000 Btu rooftop air unit....More

Business of Trucking

  • Dec 14, 2016
    Article

    Taking on a partner

    If you and a friend, spouse, adult child, or parent decide to open your own small motor carrier, will both your relationship and the company survive? Following are some points to consider before you sign those partnership papers....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Dec 14, 2016
    Article

    Spotlight on an American Trucker: Ryan Brunecz Trucking LLC, Kiantone, NY

    Ryan Brunecz has been trucking for 16 years. He received his own authority and started Ryan Brunecz Trucking in 2003 with a focus on hauling produce, meat and some frozen foods, with very little dry freight. His freight lanes are in the Northeast, Southeast including Florida, and Midwest. He serves several direct customers and uses a specific list of brokers when booking loads. The vast majority of his loads are on demand based on customer needs. He drives a 2005 Freightliner Columbia with 2 million mi. and pulls a 2005 53-ft....More
