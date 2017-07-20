Running Hard Trucking first started doing business in 2008. The focus of the company is to bring individualized, consistent service and a high level of professionalism to each of its customers.



Q: Make and model(s) of trucks and/or trailers you use in your business.

A: We have a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia and we just bought a 2008 Utility trailer with a newer Thermo King unit.

Q: Do you think of yourself as a trucking company or one that uses trucks in the course of conducting business?

A: That is a great question! With some of our clients, it feels like we are their employees instead of a business partner. On the whole, we use trucks to conduct our business. Every business produces some kind of product, commodity, or service. As nutty as it may seem, what we produce is customer service. The equipment is our tool that we use to help produce that customer service.

Q: Do you have regularly scheduled routes or on-demand delivery?

A: We primarily transport beef from Omaha back to New England. We’ll often bring specialty items such as cheese, baked goods, gourmet products, and paper out of New England. We will also transport seed potatoes, wild blueberries, and even mulch. We do get antsy at times and will vary up where we go. We pay attention to what produce is shipping and where it is shipping from. If we decide to take a load to an area that has a soft market, we make sure to secure a return load before going into that area.

One thing we have learned is never leave ourselves out to dry. We make sure to foster good relationships with all of our customers and brokers. Sometimes we may have a very good load going in to that soft area but find nothing coming out. That’s where good relationships come into play. We may have to take a couple of smaller, less desirable loads to get to the good load. That customer or broker will remember that little bit of sacrifice and will often repay the favor on the next load.

Q: How do you determine when it’s time to replace a truck or trailer?

A: When the cost of the repairs and lost revenue exceeds the value of the equipment, then we start looking at replacement. If the equipment just seems to never be “fixed” and it’s a continual problem, we’ll look at replacement. Sometimes it comes down to the technology or comfort. We’ve all been parked next to someone who had a reefer that sounded like a freight train with a death rattle. At the end of a long day, who wants to listen to a reefer that can’t hold its temperature? Not us or our fellow neighbors.

Besides that, it’s a waste of fuel which equals money. We know how long we all stay away from home. Comfort and amenities of a newer model can be a driving factor for replacement as well.

Q: How is maintenance handled? Your own shop or jobbed out?

A: Richard and my brother take care of as much of the routine maintenance as possible. Otherwise, we have a shop at home and one in Omaha that we use.

We want to hear from you. Know of a trucking business we should feature? Send their contact information to tbrady@writeuptheroad.com.