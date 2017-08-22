I’ve been in and out of trucking for more than 30 years; full time since 1995. I have been with Hunt Transportation for the past 12. I became an owner-op by purchasing a 2006 International 9400 Eagle. The truck had six miles on it brand new. I am a U.S. Marine veteran and display it proudly. I joined the Marines in 1979 and completed active duty with an honorable discharge in1983. I saw combat action in Lebanon from1982 to 1983.

Q: Type of freight you haul?

A: I pull Hunt Transportation trailers; based on the freight, they range from a skateboard flatbed/step-deck to an RGN. We mainly haul farm equipment, irrigation pivots, and light poles. The majority of our loads are on demand as required by our customers.

Q: How do you handle maintenance and minor repairs?

A: C&C Truck Repair in Omaha, NE, handles the vast majority of maintenance repairs, minor and major ones. If I need preventive maintenance done on the road, I use T/A Petro.

Q: How do you ensure good mileage from tires?

A: Maintain the correct air pressure in all tires by checking them at least once a week; tire rotation and three-axle alignment as needed.

Q: What do you do in regard to maintenance and repairs to minimize downtime?

A: I have the truck serviced and oil changed every 20,000 miles (grease every 10,000 miles or sooner based on driving conditions). I inspect the truck through the standard pre- and post-trip inspections along with every time I stop. I also have the mechanics inspect the truck every time it’s in for any kind of service.

Q: Do you stock any parts for your trucks or purchase as needed? If you stock parts, which ones?

A: I stock fuel filters, three gallons of coolant, tubes of grease, hoses and claps, extra fan belt, valve stem caps, electrical wire and associated connectors, replacement lamps and bulbs. I also carry a 306-piece toolkit.

Q: How do you determine when it’s time to replace a truck or trailer?

A: Not an option. This is my first, last and only truck; repair and rebuild is the only option.

Q: What do you have in place to ensure CSA (Compliance, Safety, Accountability) compliance for your trucks?

A: I have my inspection, maintenance and repair schedule, along with the use of an electronic logging device.

Q: What do you enjoy most about trucking and hauling the type of freight you do?

A: Freedom of being on the road crisscrossing America. I also very much enjoy the family and brotherhood of truckers. And most of all, I love rolling down the road representing Hunt Transportation and the United States Marine Corps, along with delivering the machinery that feeds the nation and the world and meeting all the people along the way.

We want to hear from you. Know of a trucking business we should feature? Send their contact information to tbrady@writeuptheroad.com.