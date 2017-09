Tamera loves to explore the U.S. during her travels crossing the country driving.

Tamera says she’s the better driver of the two. Todd agrees!

The glamorous Tamera Sturgis was a natural on Shipping Wars.

Todd and Tamera are hoping to buy their own truck soon.

Tamera relaxing in the trailer before delivering cargo.

Tamera Sturgis behind the wheel. She has over 1.8 million accident-free miles

Todd and Tamera Sturgis on the road this year. They’ve partnered for 23 years.

Tamera Sturgis graces the cover of the September 2017 edition of American Trucker magazine.

More of Tamera and Todd Sturgis, stars of A&E's Shipping Wars. Read more about Tamera and Todd in our September Feature Story.