Joplin, MO-based TL carrier Contract Freighters, Inc. (CFI) highlighted its “drivers of the month” for April this week in categories that include individual and team awards for company and contracted drivers, as well as an award for its top regional driver.

Award recipients are selected based on dedication to safety, professional service and exemplary performance, the motor carrier noted.

CFI’s drivers for the month of April are:

Tucson, AZ native Gregg Rabe took home CFI’s company driver of the month. For April Gregg started his career in 2000 and joined CFI in 2013.

Marcia and Jeffrey Malisiak, of Plain City, OH, are the motor carrier’s company team of the month for April. Jeffrey has been driving professionally since 1991, while Marcia joined him on the road in 2014. Together they started at CFI in 2016 and both say they enjoy travelling the country together.

CFI named Orlando, FL native Stephen Rodriguez as its contractor driver of the month for April. Stephen started with CFI as an independent contractor in 2015, but his professional driving career began in 1984 after learning to drive a truck while serving in the U.S. Army.

Arthur and Cynthia George, of Medway, OH, are CFI’s contractor team of the month for April. Art joined CFI in 2000 and Cynthia, his wife, joined him on the road when their children were grown. They have collectively driven over 3.7 million miles.

Finally, CFI named Houston, TX native André Greene as its regional driver of the month for April. Greene started driving professionally in 2010 and joined CFI in June 2013. André said he hopes to some day run his own fleet as an independent contractor.

“Our drivers work tirelessly to ensure our customers receive their deliveries on time and with exceptional service,” said Tim Staroba, president of CFI, in a statement.

The carrier – a wholly owned subsidiary of TFI International – operates 2,400 company tractors and 7,000 trailers in addition to an independent contractor fleet.

“Our April drivers of the month set the example of professionalism and excellence that allows our company to thrive and it gives me great pride to recognize each one of them,” Staroba added.