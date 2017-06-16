A new partnership between Pilot Flying J and chef and restaurant owner Tim Love aimed to create what the truck stop chain described as “signature food items” at all of its 750 locations.

"Our mission will be to create nutritious options that are easy to carry and easy to eat – that criteria tends to be top of mind for most travelers, but hard to come by on the road,” said Love in a statement.

He will work with Shannon Johnson, vice president of food innovation at Pilot Flying J, to further develop the PJ Fresh Marketplace brand.

Love's career began in a kitchen in Knoxville, TN, where Pilot Flying J’s headquarters are located. Love will also develop food items specifically for locations in the southwest, focusing on the flavors of that region.

Love has been recognized by prominent industry publications and appeared on numerous food-focused television programs.