According to the Harris Poll, 71% of pet owners said they have at least one dog; almost half (49%) have cats, while one in ten have fish (11%) and less than one in ten pet owners has a bird (8%) or some other type of pet (9%). (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

All sorts of animals offer truck drivers companionship while on the road, and fleet management provider Omnitracs is launching a contest to highlight pets large and small offer in that role.

Big Rig Buddies 2017 is a contest that aims to celebrate the pets who serve as trusted companions for truck drivers and how they contribute to helping their owners maintain happier and healthier lives.

A first place winner and a second place runner-up will be announced August 26 and will share $1,000 in gift cards for food and treats for their canine buddies.

The company said its contest open to all current and retired commercial truck drivers with entries accepted from now through Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm CDT. To be eligible to win, entrants will submit a photo along with a brief description explaining why their pet is the best companion on the road via www.omnitracs.com/bigrigbuddies.

“Many professional drivers find life on the road easier with a loyal companion,” noted Jim Gardner, vice president of marketing at Omnitracs, in a statement.

“We recognize that a furry or feathered companion has their own unique benefits to drivers, including increasing exercise, improving mood, lowering blood pressure, and more,” he added.