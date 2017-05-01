American Trucker
Home > Galleries > Western Star XD OFFROAD: Playing in the dirt

Western Star XD OFFROAD: Playing in the dirt

May 1, 2017
Comments 0

PHOENIX. With trucking editors on their way here for a Western Star 50th Anniversary event, XD and vocational sales manager John Tomlinson decided to look around for a venue more suitable than a parking lot for showing off the XD OFFROAD trucks he’d brought along.

He found one, as the photos above show. American Trucker takes a spin in the new Western Star XD-25, as well as a 4900XD with a boom body, a 4700SB water truck, and a 4700SF mixer.

(All photos by Kevin Jones/American Trucker)

Please or Register to post comments.

Search for Equipment



Trucker.com
American Trucker Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×