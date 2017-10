VTNA noted its 2017 model D13 received a number of updates to improve efficiency by up to 2.5% compared to its previous iteration. The D13 also features an updated EGR flow sensor with a new double-wall casing, helping reduce condensation and soot buildup in cold weather, while an improved aftertreatment dosing module has been integrated into the fuel filter housing for easier serviceability, VTNA added. Upgrades were also made to the two-speed coolant pump, helping to reduce parasitic losses.