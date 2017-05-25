Volvo's latest 'Ride for Freedom' truck: 2017 VNR 640

Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley (NRV) assembly plant in Dublin, VA, has unveiled the design of its 2017 Ride for Freedom truck featuring the all new VNR model. The custom Volvo VNR 640 will accompany a motorcade of about 160 motorcycles from the plant to Washington for the “Run for the Wall” motorcycle rally Memorial Day weekend.

Now in its 30th year, the annual Ride for Freedom honors the men and women who have served – and continue to serve – to protect the nation.

For 26 years, NRV employees and the UAW Local 2069 Veteran Committee have supported the Ride for Freedom event, creating special graphics to salute America’s military heroes.

The Ride for freedom Volvo VNR 640 model features custom-designed graphics that honor America, all branches of the U.S. military, and those who served with the slogan, “We stand for the flag and kneel for the fallen.”