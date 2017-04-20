Toyota's hydrogen-electric Class 8: 'the future of zero emission trucking'

“The Port of Los Angeles is excited to collaborate with Toyota to explore the feasibility of fuel cell technology for port drayage operations,” said Tony Gioiello, deputy executive director of port development for the Port of Los Angeles during the unveiling. “We see the potential of Toyota's zero-emission heavy-duty truck technology as another solution to meet the long-term goals of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan.”

The fuel cell “stack” powering Project Portal is the same one powering the Toyota Mirai sedan (seen at left). Well, not quite: Project Portal is actually powered by two Mirai fuel cell stacks and a small 12 kilowatt per hour battery pack. Toyota is also partnering with Shell to construct hydrogen infrastructure to refuel fuel cell-powered vehicles.

Toyota’s Carter noted that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer all of the performance and convenience of traditional, internal-combustion engines, yet they emit nothing but water vapor. “Fuel cell technology is powerful, versatile, and scalable to a range of vehicle types, applications, and industries,” he added. “We have always believed that heavy-duty vehicles are one place where fuel cell technology can deliver significant impact because they can be a zero-emission solution to an industry that struggles with emissions reduction.”

“For more than twenty years, we have been engaged in the development and introduction of fuel cell vehicles because we understand the technology’s tremendous potential,” Carter said during his remarks at Project Portal’s unveiling. “The meaningful benefit it can make to society as a zero-emission powertrain of the future.”

Bob Carter, executive vice president of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), said that starting this summer, the Project Portal truck will be on the job at the Port of Los Angeles as part of a feasibility study examining the performance of hydrogen fuel cell technology in heavy duty applications.

The Project Portal tractor generates more than 670 hp and 1,325 lb.-ft. of torque from two Mirai fuel cell stacks and a 12 kilowatt-per-hour (kWh) battery – a relatively small battery to support Class 8-type loads, Toyota noted.

Project Portal is a Class 8 “proof of concept” zero-emission truck that's fully functioning, with the power and torque capacity to conduct port drayage operations while emitting nothing but water vapor.

Officially unveiled this week in California, Toyota’s “Project Portal” is a fully-functional zero-emission Class 8 concept truck that runs on electricity generated by a hydrogen-fired fuel cell. It’s designed for drayage operations and will be part of a “feasibility study” that begins this summer at the Port of Los Angeles. It's also a vehicle that can out-accelerate a diesel-powered tractor, as the video below demonstrates.

The Project Portal vehicle is based on fuel cell technology Toyota developed for its Mirai sedan, which is now being sold commercially in California. (All photos courtesy of Toyota)