SuperRigs: 'Titanic' trucks take Tulsa

(Editor's note: Due to circumstances beyond our control, American Trucker didn't make it to SuperRigs this year—the first time in about forever that we missed out—so we do not yet have IDs on these.)

Not that the other trucks entered this year weren't deserving, of course. Check out the rest of the photos and pick your own favorites.

The rain—some severe weather actually—didn’t take the shine off the 35th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition held last week at Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa. Nor did it change the forecast for some of the brightest stars in the show truck sky.

Habitual champ Bill Rethwisch of Tomah, WI, captured Best of Show honors with his 2016 Peterbilt 389. He was awarded $10,000 from Shell Rotella and $5,000 from MAC trailer. Rethwisch also won for Best Interior and Best Engine.

“My heart was coming out of my chest; I didn’t think we had it,” said Bill Rethwisch, who also took Best of Show in 2014 and 2015. “This is the third time in four years and four times in the (SuperRigs) calendar out of four tries. I’m ecstatic right now. I’m so proud; I don’t even know which way to think.”

J.R. Schleuger of Britt, IA, won Best of Show first runner-up, $4,000 from Shell Rotella and $3,000 from MAC Trailer for his 1980 Kenworth W900. He also won for Best Chrome. Kenneth Fisher of Muscoda, WI, was awarded Best of Show second runner-up, $2,000 from Shell Rotella and $2,000 from MAC Trailer for his 1997 Peterbilt 379.

Weekend highlights included a Thursday concert by trucker and country music artist Tony Justice and the lights show which went on despite inclement weather on Friday night. There was also a concert on Friday night as well as entertainment and events throughout the three day event.

First place winners also included Brad Garetson from Lake Mills, WI, in the Tractor/Trailer Division for his 2016 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 MAC flatbed conestoga trailer; Ray & Suzie Rodriquez of Salinas, CA, in the Tractor Division with a 1999 Peterbilt 379 extended hood; Jayme and Whitney Snow from Berryville, AR, won in the Classic Division with their 1999 Classic XL Freightliner. The Most Hard Working Trucker award was presented to Hills Construction of Hempstead, TX, for their 2007 Freightliner Coronado.

Sam’s Club donated free one-year memberships to the Best of Show winners, the first and second place Tractor/Trailer, Tractor and Classic winners, the People’s Choice winner and Most Hard Working Trucker.

Twelve drivers were also selected to have their truck featured in the 2018 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.