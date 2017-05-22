Smokey and the Bandit, reimagined

A modern remake of Smokey and the Bandit? Not quite, movie fans (or car fans or truckers)—but maybe the next best thing. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the legendary film, the folks at Carspring, a U.K.-based online used car dealership, have imagined what some modern vehicles might look like if they were Eastbound and Down.

And for those looking to relive the original, Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Universal Pictures are presenting Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary, in select cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, May 24. The event also includes exclusive commentary from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, who will give insight into this classic film. For tickets and participating theaters, visit FathomEvents.com.