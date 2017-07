"Pure Luck" is the motto of many a trucker, but Eric Downs made it the mantra for his 2009 Freightliner.

A familiar rig to American Trucker readers is "The Goose," a 1996 Freightliner XL owned and operated by Daniel and Phyllis Snow. The pair were named American Trucker's "Truckers of the Year" in 2015.

The latest "Ride of Pride" tractor built by Freightliner Truckers and given to TL Schneider. This special 2018 Freightliner Cascadia, considered a "rolling tribute" to the U.S. military, is driven by David Price.

Dozens of highly customized rigs competed in the Super Truck Beauty contest at the 38th Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree. Here are just some of the competitors seen at the 2017 event held yearly at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, located off I-80 at Exit 284, outside Walcott, Iowa. (Photos: Iowa 80)