American Trucker
Home > Galleries > Shake, rattle, roll: Touring Daimler's HDPG

Shake, rattle, roll: Touring Daimler's HDPG

May 19, 2017
Comments 0

MADRAS, OR. The official first day of summer was still a month away, but the Pacific Northwest rainy season gave way to brilliant sunshine and mild temperatures just in time to allow Daimler executives and community leaders to forecast a bright future for a new truck testing facility here.

A couple of hours south and east and across Mt. Hood from DTNA's award-winning Portland headquarters building, the High Desert Proving Grounds is a $19 million road course and engineering center designed right down to the grooves in the pavement to reinforce the truck maker's market leadership and to develop customer-focused products "faster, quicker, better" than competitors can.

Please or Register to post comments.

Search for Equipment



Trucker.com
American Trucker Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×