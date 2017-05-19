Shake, rattle, roll: Touring Daimler's HDPG

A Freightliner M2, on a section of the test track designed to simulate vocational applications, just a fraction of the 64,000 square feet of "concrete events."

Tires smoke as a driver locks up the trailer wheels on the braking test section of the test track.

The 3.5 mile track is a grueling test of truck and driver, but it's a scenic place to work.

A big lunch before doing some laps on the test track was not a good idea.

Views of the Cascades to the west, seen here from the HDPG break room, are impressive and inescapable.

Standing next to a wall made with the pre-cast concrete panels used on the test track, Sean McKenna, durability testing manager, details the engineering behind the proprietary, textured pavement.

Wilfried Achenbach, DTNA’s senior vice president of engineering and technology, explains how a single mile on the meticulously designed test track simulates 200 miles of real-world wear and tear.

DTNA President and CEO Roger Nielsen welcomes city officials and business leaders, and touts the company's reliance on employees reared and educated in Oregon.

With Mt. Jefferson as a backdrop, the new test facility was decorated with Freightliner and Western Star trucks for the opening ceremonies.

MADRAS, OR. The official first day of summer was still a month away, but the Pacific Northwest rainy season gave way to brilliant sunshine and mild temperatures just in time to allow Daimler executives and community leaders to forecast a bright future for a new truck testing facility here.

A couple of hours south and east and across Mt. Hood from DTNA's award-winning Portland headquarters building, the High Desert Proving Grounds is a $19 million road course and engineering center designed right down to the grooves in the pavement to reinforce the truck maker's market leadership and to develop customer-focused products "faster, quicker, better" than competitors can.