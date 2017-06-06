Roadcheck 2017: Don't be that guy

The driver is good to go.

Crawling under a trailer gets you out of the 90+ degree midday heat, at least.

Not passing the roadside "eyeball" test will also get a truck pulled over.

There was plenty of traffic on I-30 coming into Little Rock that qualified for special attention under this year's Roadcheck emphasis on cargo securement.

Local news media needed some education on the extent of truck safety regulations.

Capt. Jeff Bickerstaff of the Arkansas Highway Police, joined by Arkansas Trucking Assn. President Shannon Newton and professional drivers from the Arkansas Road Team, explains the annual CVSA Roadcheck program to Little Rock-area news media.

Arkansas Highway Police Cpl. Ebony Lewis really, really doesn't want any trucker to be "that guy." In fact, he had to look around for a bit in the custom storage area in the back of his of his patrol SUV to find an OOS sticker.

In Arkansas, CVSA’s International Roadcheck began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 6 a.m. Friday. All eastbound commercial vehicles are required to exit I-30 and pass through the inspection station where Arkansas Highway Police randomly select vehicles for a North American Standard Level I Inspection. This 37-step procedure includes an examination of driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness.

The photos above are from the first morning's activities.