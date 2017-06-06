American Trucker
Roadcheck 2017: Don't be that guy

Jun 6, 2017
In Arkansas, CVSA’s International Roadcheck  began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 6 a.m. Friday. All eastbound commercial vehicles are required to exit I-30 and pass through the inspection station where Arkansas Highway Police randomly select vehicles for a North American Standard Level I Inspection. This 37-step procedure includes an examination of driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness.

The photos above are from the first morning's activities.

