Attendees can enjoy local bands and larger name acts on the main stage. For the 2017 Jamboree, July 13 features the Dani Lynn Howe Band at 5:00 PM and Mary Sarah (from The Voice) at 7:00 PM. On July 14 Tony Justice starts at 5:00 PM and Collin Raye at 7:00 PM. Finally on July 15 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM everyone can enjoy North of 40.