Military logistics calls for military truckers

Military logistics calls for military truckersAug 2, 2017
They are called “support soldiers” or “logistics units,” yet those dull titles often obscures the vital importance of their work sustaining the troops on the front lines doing the fighting. "We are dealing with all logistical supplies from ice to water, to class ones, which are your rations, to tanks,” Explained Maj. Anthony Cannon, the support operations officer for the 106th Support Battalion from the Mississippi Army National Guard. “We look at it as a one-stop-shop to get all of your commodities. We sustain the force; it’s critical that we get supplies downrange.”