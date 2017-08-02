Military logistics calls for military truckers

A heavy equipment transporter team, comprised of both American and British HETs, took care of verifying main supply routes for M1A2 Abrams tanks across the Suwalki gap. They led a convoy that started in Germany and headed north to the Baltic nation of Estonia. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Eulberg)

The demands of military logistics are no different for other allied armed forces around there world. Here a British Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) system is seen hauling an American M1A2 Abrams tank through Poland from an effort launched back in February to verify main supply routes capable of moving an M1A2 Abrams tank across the Suwalki gap; a European geographic feature known as “the gateway to the Baltic countries.” (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Eulberg)

Staff Sgt. Angela Reed, with Company A, 106th Support Battalion, reviews inventory and shipping documents upon receiving supplies to be distributed to units in the field at the NTC. Such training "helps connect the puzzle of how everything is supposed to interlock" in military logistics, explained the unit’s commander, Maj. Cannon. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann, 102rd Public Affairs Detachment)

A Heavy Equipment Transport truck delivers an M1A Abrams tank to the 106th Support Battalion’s tactical assembly area at the NTC for maintenance. The 106th supported Mississippi's 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and other units with logistical, maintenance, and medical services during its months-long deployment at the NTC. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann, 102rd Public Affairs Detachment)

A Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck with the 539th Transportation Company, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, delivers food supplies to the supply distribution point at the NTC. They were part of a month-long exercise at the NTC involving realistic combat training along with the need to support 40 U.S. Army and Air Force units from around the country; which means a lot of mouths to feed and vehicles to keep moving. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann, 102rd Public Affairs Detachment)

Spc. Bryan Ducksworth, with the 106th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, serves as a “ground guide” for vehicles at the supply distribution point at the NTC. For vehicles in which the passenger-carrying capacity is greater than 12 or for vehicles that weigh 2.5 tons or more, the U.S. military mandates that a ground guide must always be used. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann, 102rd Public Affairs Detachment)

They are called “support soldiers” or “logistics units,” yet those dull titles often obscures the vital importance of their work sustaining the troops on the front lines doing the fighting. "We are dealing with all logistical supplies from ice to water, to class ones, which are your rations, to tanks,” Explained Maj. Anthony Cannon, the support operations officer for the 106th Support Battalion from the Mississippi Army National Guard. “We look at it as a one-stop-shop to get all of your commodities. We sustain the force; it’s critical that we get supplies downrange.”