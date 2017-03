33 of 53 Quite an oldie but still has it going on: 1929 Graham Bros. Dodge

The Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville this year featured more than the latest and greatest tractors and trailers. You'd certainly have missed out if you didn't spend some time seeing the many classic and antique trucks owners brought out for the occasion.

Come with us for a look around (and sometimes in) these trucks from another time.

(Photos by Aaron Marsh)