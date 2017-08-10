Getting cabover crazy

Getting cabover crazyAug 10, 2017
Ah the cabover tractor; a nickname derived from its more officious body style designation as a cab over engine (COE), cab forward, or forward control (a term used in the U.K.). As we all know it is a body style of truck that sports a vertical front or "flat face," with the cab of the truck sitting above (or forward of) the front axle, right over the engine. It’s a style of truck that’s largely been consigned to trucking’s history in the U.S., where over-the-road operations are concerned. But there are more than a few die-hards left that maintain some exceptionally sharp cabover iron for the industry to feast its eyes upon. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)