Getting cabover crazy

Cabovers were popular among U.S. during the 1970s for the same reason this body style is popular overseas today: strict length laws. But when most states repealed those laws in the 1980s and early 1990s, truckers returned to favoring the classic “conventional” truck body style, where the engine is placed in front of the cab.

The cabover truck configuration is currently common among European, Japanese and Chinese truck manufacturers as laws governing overall vehicle lengths are strict and the body style allows longer trailers (in the case of a tractor-trailer truck) or a longer cargo area (in the case of a "straight" truck, a truck with a single rigid frame supporting all components and the load) for the same overall length.

Ah the cabover tractor; a nickname derived from its more officious body style designation as a cab over engine (COE), cab forward, or forward control (a term used in the U.K.). As we all know it is a body style of truck that sports a vertical front or "flat face," with the cab of the truck sitting above (or forward of) the front axle, right over the engine. It’s a style of truck that’s largely been consigned to trucking’s history in the U.S., where over-the-road operations are concerned. But there are more than a few die-hards left that maintain some exceptionally sharp cabover iron for the industry to feast its eyes upon. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)