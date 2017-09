Mike McHorse (at right, pointing) manager, on-highway product marketing for Freightliner Trucks, highlighted the addition of new mid-roof cab configurations for the OEM’s Cascadia tractor, aimed at regional overnight haulers and segments such as bulk haul and flat beds. Those configurations include 48-, 60- and 72-inch mid-roof XT sleeper cabs in both 116- and 126-inch BBC platforms. All three configurations offer two levels of aerodynamic packages, the Aero or AeroX. Customers can place orders now for delivery in January of 2018, he added.