Countdown: 2016's Top 10 photo galleries

An entry in our occasional “Worst Trucker in the World” series, 2016’s most-viewed gallery featured a low-clearance bridge in Durham, NC, and a website dedicated to capturing what happens when drivers aren’t paying attention to warning signs—or when they don’t know how tall there vehicles are. In addition to the original gallery, we’ve followed up a couple of times this year with sequels: Worst Trucker(s) in the World: Headaches return and Worst Trucker(s) in the World: No more headaches?

Once again, quantity and quality propelled the huge number of pageviews this gallery garnered. As we do every year, American Trucker photographers were up before the sun (and the crowds) to get pics of as many of the entries in the annual Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Championship as we could.

We featured several galleries from this year's Shell Rotella SuperRigs contest in Joplin and, based on the number of clicks, people really wanted to get a better look at the show winners.

You never know what you’ll find at the biggest truck event in the U.S., so that’s why we go to Louisville for the Mid-America Trucking Show and we take plenty of photographs—and why this year’s collection made the 2016 list of top galleries.

You'd think, with as many shows as we cover—somebody's got to do it—seeing dozens and dozens of the chrome and steel beauties, time and again, would get a little old. It doesn't. Here’s the final stop from the Pride & Polish circuit, at the Great American Trucking Show in Dallas.

After a couple of days of chrome and sunshine, participants in the Guilty By Association Truck Show convoy brought more than 400 trucks to downtown Joplin, once again set records for participation and for truckers’ generosity: The event raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics.

The Guilty By Association Truck Show is as much a trucking family reunion as it is a truck show, and the "truck show" part is more about just showing up and having fun than it is making sure your truck is spotless—but plenty of truckers seem to think polishing chrome in late-summer, 90-plus temperatures is a good time. And it is!

The recent rollout of the Nikola One all-electric Class 8 highway tractor generated (pun!) quite a bit of interest from American Trucker readers. Check out our photos and explanatory captions from the press reveal.

The American Trucker Readers’ Rig of the Year is no show pony. Eric and Sondra West spec’d their 2015 Western Star 4900SB to do some serious trucking. And when it pulls up to the fuel island, heads turn. The photo gallery featuring ‘The Beast’ got quite a lot of attention, as well.

With a dozen of Freightliner’s best customers (including some industry legends) on hand to take delivery, Daimler Trucks North America in September pulled back the curtain on the company’s latest and greatest Class 8 truck, one that President and CEO Martin Daum predicted will “determine the future of Freightliner for the next ten years.”

If a picture’s worth a thousand words, then the record-setting page views associated with American Trucker photo galleries in 2016 come to … more digits than the pocket calculator has room for. But what’s not to like about pictures of the best and brightest trucks. (Although—spoiler alert!—the #1 gallery this year is one of just a couple in the Top 10 not associated with truck show or custom truck contest.)

Here’s the countdown. Follow the link in the caption to see the original gallery.