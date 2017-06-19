Love’s Travel Stops recently opened a new truck stop facility in Wisconsin, along with a new public compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station in Pennsylvania; the second such station built by Love’s Trillium CNG division in the Keystone state.

The new Sheboygan truck stop opened by Love’s is located in the Wilson Township area of Sheboygan, WI, on Interstate 43 – a facility that aims to serve the freight corridor between Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Love’s new Sheboygan travel stop offers Subway and Hardee’s restaurants and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center, the company noted, and its open 24/7. The new location is Love’s sixth store in the state of Wisconsin.

Back east, the latest public CNG refueling station built by Love’s Trillium CNG – built as part of a public-private partnership or “P-3” contract awarded to the firm by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) last year – provides service to vehicles of all sizes, including light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks.