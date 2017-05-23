The price for a gallon of diesel has fallen for the first consecutive week, but the decline was slight and prices remain in the $2.50ish range the as they have since the first of the year.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel fell 0.5 cents to $2.539 in the May 22 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s 4.7 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, and 18.2 cents higher than this time last year.

Across the country, prices were up and down for the week—although only slightly—depending on the region.

On the East Coast, prices were down 0.7 cents on average, coming in at $2.626 in New England, $2.733 in the Central Atlantic region, and $2.479 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 0.3-cent decrease to $2.725, while California posted a 1-cent increase, to $2.912, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 0.3 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.629), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest fell 1.1 cents ($2.468).

The Gulf Coast saw an increase of a 0.2 cents, to $2.384—the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was up 3 cents to $2.399, 9.9 cents higher than a year ago.