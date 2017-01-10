A sixth consecutive increase in the price of diesel—albeit a slight one—means fuel prices continue to run at a level not seen the summer of 2015.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel climbed 1.1 cents in the Jan. 9 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.597 per gallon. That’s 42 cents higher than a year ago and the highest price since the Aug. 17, 2015 report.

Prices were up about 2 cents, on average, on the East Coast, coming in at $2.677 in New England, $2.813 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.526 in the Lower Atlantic.

The Midwest posted a gain of 0.7 cents ($2.547), and diesel was up 0.6 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.535).

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 1.7-cent increase to $2.774. In California, the price rose 3.2 cents to $2.953, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel on the Gulf Coast actually slipped 0.3 cents to $2.448—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was also up 1.1 cents for the week, to $2.388. That’s 39.2 cents higher than last year.