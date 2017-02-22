For the second week, diesel prices have risen less than a penny, meaning the cost for a gallon stays about where it’s been since the beginning of the year.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel climbed 0.7 cents in the Feb. 20 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.572 per gallon. That’s 1.4 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, but 58.9 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices rose in every region except for New England, which posted a drop of a penny ($2.658),

Otherwise prices on the East Coast about broke even, coming in at $2.77 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.521 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 0.6-cent increase to $2.767. In California, the price rose 0.9 cents to $2.966, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 2.6 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.548), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest rose 0.8 cents ($2.495) On the Gulf Coast diesel climbed 0.9 cents to $2.424—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was down a half-cent for the week, to $2.302. That’s 57.2 cents higher than last year.