Diesel prices have risen for the first time in five weeks, but the slight increase leaves the cost for a gallon about where it’s been since the beginning of the year.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel climbed 0.7 cents in the Feb. 13 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.565 per gallon. That’s 58.5 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices rose in every region except for the Midwest, which posted a drop of 0.5 cents ($2.487),

Prices on the East Coast, on average, were up 0.8 cents, coming in at $2.668 in New England, $2.765 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.519 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 1.3-cent increase to $2.761. In California, the price rose 1.3 cents to $2.957, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 0.7 cent in the Rocky Mountains ($2.522), while the price for a gallon on the Gulf Coast jumped 2.1 cents to $2.424—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was up 1.4 cents for the week, to $2.307. That’s 58.3 cents higher than last year.