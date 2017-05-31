The price for a gallon of diesel has risen for the first time in more than a month, but the run-up ahead of the Memorial holiday was not enough to push the average above the range prices have maintained so far in 2017.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel climbed 3.2 cents to $2.571 in the May 29 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s 1.5 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, and 18.9 cents higher than this time last year.

Across the country, prices were up with the exception of New England, which posted 0.4-cent decline.

Overall on the East Coast, prices were up 2 cents on average, coming in at $2.622 in New England, $2.751 in the Central Atlantic region, and $2.505 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 1-cent increase to $2.735, while California posted a 1.9-cent increase to $2.931, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 3.2 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.661), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest jumped 4.4 cents ($2.512).

The Gulf Coast saw an increase of a 3.9 cents, to $2.423—the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was up 0.7 cents to $2.408, 6.7 cents higher than a year ago.