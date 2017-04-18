Three consecutive weeks of increases have pushed diesel prices to the highest level this year.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel rose 1.5 cents to $2.597 in the April 17 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s 1.1 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, and 43.2 cents higher than this time last year.

On the East Coast, prices were up 1.1 cents on average, coming in at $2.638 in New England, $2.783 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.522 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 1.9-cent increase to $2.791, while California posted a 1.1-cent bump, to $2.946, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 1.2 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.652), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest rose 2.1 cents ($2.536).

The Gulf Coast saw an increase of a 1.2 cents, to $2.458—the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was not available at press time dues to technical issues, EIA noted on the website.