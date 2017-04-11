A nickel’s increase over the past two weeks has put diesel prices at pretty much the same level as they started the year.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel rose 2.6 cents to $2.582 in the April 10 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s 0.4 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, but 45.4 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices rose in every region.

On the East Coast, prices were up 1.5 cents on average, coming in at $2.69 in New England, $2.761 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.516 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 3.7-cent increase to $2.772, while California posted a 1.2-cent price bump, to $2.935, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 1.7 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.64), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest rose 3.4 cents ($2.515).

The Gulf Coast saw an increase of a 3.2 cents, to $2.446—the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was up 6.4 cents for the week, to $2.424. That’s 35.5 cents higher than last year.