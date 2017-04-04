Despite the first increase in four weeks, diesel prices in 2017 continue to hover in near their 2016 closing amount.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel was up 2.4 cents, coming in at $2.556 in the April 3 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s still 3 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, but 44.1 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices rose in every region.

On the East Coast, prices were up 1.9 cents on average, coming in at $2.63 in New England, $2.739 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.505 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 3.2-cent increase to $2.735 while California posted a 0.4 cent price bump, to $2.923, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 2.6 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.623), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest rose 2.3 cents ($2.481).

The Gulf Coast saw an increase of a 3.6 cents, to $2.414—the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was up 4.5 cents for the week, to $2.36. That’s 27.7 cents higher than last year.