Diesel prices have risen for the third week in a row, but those increases still don’t add up to two cents’ worth.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel climbed 0.7 cents in the Feb. 27 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.577 per gallon. That’s 0.9 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, but 58.8 cents higher than this time last year.

Only California posted a price decline, down 0.4 cents to $2.962, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

The Gulf Coast got away with breaking even, holding at $2.433—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

Prices on the East Coast were up 0.7 cents, coming in at $2.658 in New England; $2.772 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.533 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 0.5-cent increase to $2.772. Diesel was up 3.4 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.582), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest rose 0.4 cents ($2.499)

The national average price for gasoline was up 1.2 cents for the week, to $2.314. That’s 53.1 cents higher than last year.