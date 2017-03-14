Diesel prices are holding to the 2017 trend of small weekly fluctuations, down slightly in the latest government report after four weeks of minor increases.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel fell 1.5 cents in the March 13 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.564 per gallon. That’s 2.2 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, but 46.5 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices fell in every region.

On the East Coast, prices were down 1.6 cents on average, coming in at $2.628 New England, $2.761 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.512 Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 4.3-cent decrease to $2.736 while California posted a 2 cent price decline, to $2.936, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was down 0.8 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.617), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest slipped 1.1 cents ($2.491).

The Gulf Coast saw a drop of a penny, to $2.419—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was down 1.8 cents for the week, to $2.323. That’s 36.2 cents higher than last year.