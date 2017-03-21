A 2.5 cent decline this week has moved the price for a gallon of diesel fuel to its lowest level in 2017.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel came in at $2.564 in the March 20 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s cheaper than it’s been since mid-December, but 42 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices fell in every region.

On the East Coast, prices were down 1.7 cents on average, coming in at $2.622 in New England, $2.738 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.498 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 3.4-cent decrease to $2.702 while California posted a 0.8 cent price decline, to $2.928, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was down 2.7 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.59), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest slipped 2.7 cents ($2.464).

The Gulf Coast saw a drop of a 3.9 cents, to $2.38—the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was down 0.2 cents for the week, to $2.321. That’s 31.4 cents higher than last year.