Diesel prices have fallen, slightly, for the fourth week in a row but continue to run well above $2.50 in much of the country.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel dipped 0.4 cents in the Feb. 6 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.558 per gallon. That’s 55 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices slipped in every region except for the West Coast, where California saw a 1.7-cent gain to $2.944, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Prices on the the East Coast, on average, were down 0.4 cents, coming in at $2.661 in New England, $2.763 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.508 in the Lower Atlantic.

The Midwest posted a drop of 0.8 cents ($2.492), and diesel was down 0.1 cent in the Rocky Mountains ($2.515).

Diesel on the Gulf Coast slipped 0.5 cents to $2.403—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was down 0.3 cents for the week, to $2.293. That’s 53.4 cents higher than last year.