Engine maker Cummins Inc. has decided to officially endorse and recommend two diesel fuel additives made by Power Service Products – Diesel Kleen +Cetane Boost and Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost – after internal tests concluded both help improve performance of its engines.

“In recent years diesel fuel quality has become increasingly important as engines evolve and the diesel fuel manufacturing processes change,” explained Roger England, director of technical quality and materials engineering for Cummins, in a statement.

He added that the Diesel Kleen and Diesel Fuel Supplement additives help deal with poor fuel lubricity, low cetane numbers, low temperature operability issues, injector deposits, etc.

England also noted that using Kleen +Cetane Boost as a year-round performance enhancer helped clean dirty injectors, prevents injector sticking, smooths rough-running engines, and improves fuel economy.

“This all translates into maximizing overall engine performance,” he said.

Ed Kramer, president of Power Service products, said that his company’s Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost – recommended for use in winter months when temperatures drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit – is a winterizing/anti-gel used to prevent diesel fuel gelling and to help keep fuel-filters from plugging with ice and wax.

“When temperatures drop, paraffin (wax) in ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel (ULSD) will gel, stopping fuel from flowing through the engine and water in the fuel can freeze on the facings of fuel-filters, blocking fuel flow,” he explained. “This formula provides trouble-free winter operation for diesel fuel.”

