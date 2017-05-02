A second consecutive weekly decrease has kept the price of diesel within a nickel or so of where it’s been for the first four months of the 2017.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel fell 1.2 cents to $2.583 in the May 1 update by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s just 0.3 cents cheaper than the Jan. 2 report, but 31.7 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices trended downward across the country, with a regional exception or two.

On the East Coast, prices were down 0.8 cents on average, even with a slight increase to $2.653 in New England. The price was $2.773 in the Central Atlantic region, and $2.513 in the Lower Atlantic.

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 1.1-cent decrease to $2.775, while California posted a 1-cent dip, to $2.937, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel was up 0.4 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.666), while the price for a gallon in the Midwest fell 1.4 cents ($2.516).

The Gulf Coast saw an decline of a 2.3 cents, to $2.45—the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was down 3.8 cents to $2.411, 17.1 cents higher than a year ago.