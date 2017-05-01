We put the Western Star XD-25 through its paces at an off-road course outside of Phoenix. This truck, with a 223-in. wheelbase, is powered by a 14-liter, 500HP DDC 60, rated at 1550 lb./ft. of torque @ 1350 RPM. The transmission is an Allison 4500 RDS automatic with PTO provision. It also features an FR2P-32 70,000 lb. planetary wide track tandem rear axle. For more photos from the Western Star 50th Anniversary event in Phoenix, see the XD OFFROAD gallery .

PHOENIX. Targeting “the traditional yellow-iron customer,” Western Star Truck Sales Inc. has added a new option to its XD OFFROAD line. Based on the iconic Western Star 4900 platform, but with “considerably more material” to support off-road applications, the Western Star XD-25 is designed to be tough and versatile, company executives explained during a 50th anniversary event here. Its 25-ton capacity makes it ideal for smaller construction, mining and quarry site hauling use.

“The XD-25 provides yet another extreme duty option for customers who tackle the toughest challenges,” said Kelley Platt, president, Western Star Trucks. “These units are specifically designed to handle off-road jobs without compromising fuel economy and cycle time efficiency.”

The new XD-25 is available with a Tier 3 Series 60 or Detroit DD13 engine, and is powered by the Allison Off Road Series (ORS) transmission and planetary gear sets. Together, the engine and transmission combination results in more power for loaded applications and higher speeds when unloaded.

“In the past, some companies have tried to push highway products into the off-highway market, and it resulted in less-than-ideal product lifespans—this is by no means that kind of product, as we’ve already seen from the vehicles we have in the field.” added Peter Arrigoni, Western Star Trucks vice-president of sales. “The XD-25 really is an alternative at a much better value—this is probably the only market in which the Western Star is the less-expensive option. It’s an interesting proposition for a lot of customers.”

Additional features found with all Western Star XD OFFROAD products include rugged slippered spring suspensions, simplified maintenance components and metal fender butterfly hoods for long-life durability.

“Our customers want an off-road solution that has great ton-per-mile (TPM) savings, and a lower purchase price over conventional articulated equipment,” said Platt. “The XD-25 OFFROAD’s low maintenance design and versatile platform configurations deliver on performance every time.”

Western Star also used the event to announce a number of options for the product lineup.

“The needs of our customers continue to grow and change, so we will continue to add new options that will help our customers while delivering the power, performance and comfort expected from a Western Star truck,” said Platt.

Options now available include: