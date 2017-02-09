Western Star Trucks plans to mark its 50th anniversary of manufacturing “legendarily awesome trucks” with a year’s worth of special events, truck show appearances and an enhanced website, the company reports. Western Star kicked off the year-long celebration at its annual dealer meeting this week in Quebec City.

The first Western Star trucks were made in 1967 in Kelowna, BC, to serve the mining, lumber and oil industries. Those jobs are hard on a truck so Western Star made its trucks even tougher, hand building each model to ensure they met the highest standards, and adding features to make the driver more comfortable, safer and productive, according to the company.

Now owned by Daimler Trucks North America and manufactured in Portland, OR, and Cleveland, NC, Western Star to its vocational and work truck lines in 2015, entering the on-highway market with the 5700XE, its first aerodynamic truck.

“50 years is nothing short of extraordinary, but we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our customers and their desire to have the most badass trucks on the road. Whether it’s the versatility of the 4900, the ruggedness of the 6900 or the beauty and efficiency of the 5700 our customers count on the quality that Western Star is known for,” said Kelley Platt, president, Western Star Trucks. “While we remember and honor our roots in celebrating this historic milestone it is important that we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and toughness. Please join us this year as we celebrate together!”

Stay tuned for more details about Western Star’s Year of Legendary Awesomeness.

For more information, go to: www.westernstar.com/50