Volvo's new regional ride

Jun 5, 2017
    The VNR 300 day cab model retains the 113-in bumper to back of cab (BBC) length of the VNM model it is replacing, allowing it to meet various regional overall length restrictions and maintaining maneuverability in tight pickup and delivery areas as well as urban environments. The new VNR is also being aimed at liquid tanker haulers, dry bulk operators, flatbed and other regional haul applications.

    This particular VNR 300 4x2 tractor sports a 2017 Volvo D11 engine and I-Shift 12 speed automated manual transmission (AMT) with overdrive, pulling a 28-ft. refrigerated pup trailer. List price for this tractor: $201,000.

    This VNR 300 in 4x2 straight truck configuration sports a Volvo 2017 D11 engine cranking out 355 hp and 1,250 ft.-lbs. of torque, married to a 12-speed I-Shift with overdrive. List price for this unit: $179,000.

    The Volvo D11 is the standard engine for all new Volvo VNR trucks, offering up to 425 horsepower and 1,550 lb.-ft. of torque. But VNR models can also be spec’d with a Volvo D13 engine rated up to 500 horsepower and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque.

    This VNR 400 6x4 tractor, pulling a flatbed trailer loaded out with concrete blocks, features a 2017 Volvo D11 engine and I-Shift 12-speed with overdrive. This list price for this tractor is $226,000.

    Here’s the big daddy: a VNR 600 6x2 with a 61-in. sleeper powered by a 2017 Volvo D11 engine cranking out 425 hp and 1,550 ft.-lbs. of torque connected to an I-Shift 12-speed AMT with direct drive. The list price for this unit is $234,000. It also features the OEM’s adaptive loading system so it can raise one of the tractor’s axles off the ground in empty for lightly-loaded situations to improve fuel economy.

    The VNR also incorporates an infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, offering high-end audio with WiFi, Bluetooth, navigation, apps and an exterior camera. Drivers will also benefit from a new instrument cluster and large, color driver information display in the dash, which works with steering wheel-mounted controls to provide key operating parameters and access to trip information, performance data, and a wide-range of vehicle diagnostics.

    Inside, the VNR offers Volvo’s “Position Perfect” three-motion steering wheel that allows for more optimal vertical positioning to help reduce arm, neck and shoulder fatigue. The OEM also allows for the spec’ing of seven different seat options regardless of trim package selection in order to fit more drivers’ shapes and preferences. That includes heated and cooled seat options, as well as ones that can be configured with pull-out coolers underneath them.

    Wade Long, VTNA's director of product marketing, noted that regional routes now often mean traveling at highway speeds, where aerodynamics and small displacement engines become important for fuel efficiency. With the new VNR mode equipped with a D11 engine, customers should see an overall fuel efficiency gain of up to 3.5% compared with our previous regional haul model, he said.

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) recently gave U.S. trucking journalists a chance to test out four variants of its new VNR regional truck family: a VNR 300 4x2 tractor model; a VNR 300 in 4x2 straight truck configuration; a VNR 640 6x2 tractor with a 61-in. sleeper berth; and a VNR 400 6x4 tractor with a 42-in. sleeper compartment. Last year regional tractors accounted for 28% of U.S. Class 8 sales and day cabs roughly 40% of total tractor sales, according to figures provided by VTNA. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

