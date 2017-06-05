Volvo's new regional ride

Volvo's new regional rideJun 5, 2017
Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) recently gave U.S. trucking journalists a chance to test out four variants of its new VNR regional truck family: a VNR 300 4x2 tractor model; a VNR 300 in 4x2 straight truck configuration; a VNR 640 6x2 tractor with a 61-in. sleeper berth; and a VNR 400 6x4 tractor with a 42-in. sleeper compartment. Last year regional tractors accounted for 28% of U.S. Class 8 sales and day cabs roughly 40% of total tractor sales, according to figures provided by VTNA. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)